Man charged with unlawful sale of a firearm after gun found at Dyer Co. High School

DYER CO., Tenn — Dyer County investigators say a man is charged with unlawful sale of a firearm after a gun was found at Dyer County High School.

Investigators say the gun was sold to a student by 73-year-old Stephen Harrison.

The unloaded weapon was found in the student’s backpack.

Investigators searched Harrison’s home and said he had several other weapons that may have been stolen.