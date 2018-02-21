Missing Jackson teen found safe after Mississippi crash

JACKSON, Tenn. — A search for missing Jackson teen who was believed to be with a Memphis man has ended after authorities say the man turned a gun on himself after a traffic crash.

According to the Desoto County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were asked to be on the lookout for the 16-year-old and the man.

Around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers spotted the car and tried to stop it. They say the man took off and officers began pursuit.

The man, 24-year-old Wesley Brandon of Memphis, then crashed the vehicle. Authorities say he then shot himself in the head and later died at the hospital.

The girl is unharmed and has been picked up by her parents. The investigation is ongoing.