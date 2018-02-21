New communications & dispatch center opens in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new state-of-the-art communications and dispatch center is opening for West Tennessee.

The new center for the Jackson and Memphis center will serve 21 counties in the West Tennessee area. The center is part of a consolidation process.

The state has now gone from eight centers to just four, making it easier to communicate across the state.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Col. Tracy Trott tells us this new facility is just as important for our troopers as it is for our dispatch personnel.

“Communications is the lifeblood of a trooper,” Col. Trott said. “They have to have good communication to do their job and be safe, and we want to provide them with a nice facility to work with so they can do a great job for us.”

The new facility is expected to be fully staffed and running in another month.