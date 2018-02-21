NWS Storm Spotter Classes Being Offered This Spring

Storm Spotters in West Tennessee are extremely valuable to the National Weather Service and to Storm Team Weather. Being a Storm Spotter includes observing the weather as it happens and reporting severe weather or winter weather to the National Weather Service. By completing a short training course, you will be certified to send official reports to the National Weather Service. We will then relay your reports directly to the public on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News, our social media pages, and our smartphone app.

22 Feb 2018 630 pm Henderson Co.: Henderson County EOC, 50 Natchez Trace Dr., Lexington TN Drew Cook, 731-968-1567 hendcoema@gmail.com 27 Feb 2018 630 pm Benton Co. TN: Camden Central High School Library, 115 Schools Dr., Camden TN. Richard Kee, 731-279-4791 bentoncountyema@aeneas.net 8 Mar 2018 630 pm Weakley Co.: Law Enforcement Facility, 7951 Highway 22, Dresden TN. Dustin Kemp, 731-364-5454 dustin.kemp@weakleycountytn.gov 13 Mar 2018 630 pm Obion Co.: Obion County Public Library, 1221 E. Reelfoot Ave., Union City TN. Bill Dahnke, 731-885-7000 bill.dahnke@oclibrary.org 19 Mar 2018 630 pm Gibson Co.: Emergency Operations Center, 1246 Manufacturers Row, Trenton TN. Rickey Graves, 731-855-7688 gcema@usit.net 26 Mar 2018 630 pm Dyer Co.: Milton Magee Auditorium, Dyer County Complex Bldg., 159 Everett Ave., Dyersburg, TN. James Medling, 731-286-7831 27 Mar 2018 630 pm Shelby Co.: Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 6865 Poplar Pike, Memphis TN. Joe Lowenthal, WA4OVO wa4ovo@gmail.com 3 Apr 2018 630 pm Tipton Co.: Emergency Operations Center, 8629 Highway 51 S, Brighton, TN. Tommy Dunavant, 901-476-0222 tdunavant@tiptonco.com

The classes are free, open to the public, and will last approximately two hours featuring slides, videos, and a quiz. Only one class is required for certification. There are no prerequisites for the course and the class materials will be provided. Please check back with us here and at www.srh.noaa.gov/meg/ for updates to this schedule as dates, times and locations of spotter training classes are subject to change. Spotter classes are not usually held during the summer months. Additional spotter classes may not be shown in the table below when scheduled for specific groups such as law enforcement training classes. For more information, contact the National Weather Service in Memphis at sr-meg.wx@noaa.gov