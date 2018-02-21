Off And On Rain Today, Heavy At Times

An active weather day is underway as a quasi-stalled frontal boundary pumps sub-tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico northward around the perimeter of a large area of high pressure centered off the Georgia/Florida coasts. The Upper high pressure will act as a barrier blocking the cold front from moving completely through the Tennessee Valley, this will cause the moisture plume to stay nearly stationary over the nex 12 -18 hours before the High starts to make it’s trip back west towards the Gulf, this will push the warm sector back northwest across West Tennessee especially on Thursday, so there may be a break in the action southeast of the front, but a focus for deeper convection NW and more bouts of heavy rain. In fact that is why the forecast between today and Thursday evening calls for isolated totals of 4 – 6″ of rain mainly NW towards the Mississippi River, NE Arkansas and SE Missouri. I’ll be here throughout the morning keeping you updated on any changes throughout the morning. I’ll have a full forecast update coming up at 11:30 AM on ABC 7 Midday and again at Noon on CBS 7.

