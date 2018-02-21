Temporary statewide outage of all benefits provided through EBT & Quest Cards

There will be a statewide outage of all benefits provided through EBT and Quest Cards starting Saturday, Feb. 24. at 11 p.m. and ending Sunday, Feb. 25. at 8 a.m.

The EBT card will not be available for purchases or at ATMs during this time, according to the TN Department of Human Services.

If you are making purchases with an EBT card, you can prepare by purchasing food and other daily needs before 11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Beginning Sunday, Feb. 25. at 8:01 a.m., EBT cards will be fully functional. No benefits will be lost by this system upgrade.

If you have any concerns during the temporary outage, you can contact the EBT Customer Service number at 888-997-9444.