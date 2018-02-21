Well-known member of Jackson Chamber announces her retirement

JACKSON, Tenn.–A well-known lady who has been a part of the Jackson Chamber for almost a quarter century says its time to retire.

Shirley Jones has been at the chamber for 36 years all together, before she was hired she was volunteering for the chamber.

She said chamber leaders told her since she had been volunteering for so long, they should just pay her.

Jones told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News how great it feels to get ready for retirement and what she plans on doing.

“Feels great… feels great. I have worked here for 24 years and I have loved every minute of it. I’ve loved my job. I’ve loved the people and all the friends and being a part of the community but you know sometimes you just need to say its time for me to go love on my grand babies and that’s my plan,” said Jones.

Jones has been in the Jackson area since 1975 and says she has seen the community grow rapidly over the years.