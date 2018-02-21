What’s New Wednesday: Lazy Suzy boutique

JACKSON, Tenn.– Lazy Suzy boutique owner, Suzy Baba, says her boutique offers unique clothing and home decor. The clothing ranges in size from extra small to 3X. They also sell custom-made rugs and clothing.

The store is located on the 1400 block of Union University Drive. Shoppers can find jewelry and more from 10a.m. to 6p.m. Monday through Saturday.

