Callie Mae Miller-Manns

Funeral services for Callie Mae Miller-Manns, age 84, of Brownsville, Tennessee will be held Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 3:00 pm at Deliverance House of Prayer in Denmark, TN. Burial will follow in the Deliverance House of Prayer Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Manns died Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at her residence.

Visitation for Mrs. Manns will be Monday, February 26 from 10:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mrs. Manns will lie in state Tuesday afternoon at Deliverance House of Prayer from 2:00 pm until time of service.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.