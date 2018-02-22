Carleton “Carl” Pooler Sr.

Carleton “Carl” Pooler Sr., age 81 of Paris, passed away Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at Henry County Medical Center. His body is to be cremated and a private family service will be held at a later date.

Carleton D. Pooler was born December 27, 1936 in Skowhegan, Maine to the late Levi Pooler and the late Ernestine Bisson Pooler. On February 6, 1959 he married Georgia Wood Pooler and she survives in Paris, TN. He is also survived by a daughter, Maureen (Hal) Perry of Como, TN; three sons: Carleton Pooler Jr. of Nashville, TN, Mike (Rhonda) Pooler of Paris, TN and Jason (Tina) Pooler of Paris, TN; a sister, Laurel Pooler of Bangor, Maine; eleven grandchildren: Tara Holloway, Tina (Daniel) Flannery, Will Pooler, Leigh Ann Scobey, Brian (Amanda) Scobey, Samantha (Trey) Vaughn, Jeff (Ashleigh) Perry, Zack Pooler, Kimberly (LD) Kreitz, Jacob Pooler, and Preston Pooler; and nine great grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Mr. Pooler was also preceded in death by a son, William Andrew Pooler; a sister, Theresa Pooler; and a brother, Oliver Pooler.

Mr. Pooler was a Veteran serving in the United States Marine Corps. He drove for Trailways Bus in Philadelphia and co-founded Tri-Turf Sod Farms, Inc. in Paris before retiring in 2008. He loved his family and traveled to every state in his motorhome.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Boys Scout Troop #22, c/o: Trinity United Methodist Church, Attn: Tom Beasley, 409 North Wilson Street, Paris, TN 38242