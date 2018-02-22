Damon Jerome Wilson

Funeral services for Damon Jerome Wilson, age 41, of Jackson, Tennessee will be Saturday February 24, 2018 at 11:00 AM at West Bemis Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be follow in the Greater St. Luke Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Wilson died Sunday, February 18, 2017 at Tennova Regional Hospital of Jackson.

Visitation for Mr. Wilson will begin on Friday February 23, 2018 from 10:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Wilson will lie in state on Saturday February 23, 2018 at West Bemis Missionary Baptist Church from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.