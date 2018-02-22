Fire destroys historic building in Parsons

PARSONS, Tenn.–A historic house in Parsons is destroyed after an overnight blaze.

Parsons Fire Chief Dale King said it happened just before 1 a.m. on Bible Hill Road.

King said when they arrived, the house was completely engulfed in flames.

He said no one lived in the home, but it was used to hold church youth activities.

The woman who owns the property told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News the building was more than 100 years old.

“Just wonderful years there. We had adult activities here also, so we had a lot of good memories here,” said Doris Fisher, the owner of the property.

Firefighters said they battled the blaze for nearly six hours. No one was injured and the cause is still under investigation.