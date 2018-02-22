Former firefighters recognized during Black History Month program

JACKSON, Tenn.–Three former Jackson firefighters were recognized, Thursday for their service as the first African Americans to join the Jackson Fire Department.

Jackson City Councilman Ernest Brooks II recognized three men who joined the fire department in 1968 during his 5th Annual Black History Month program at North Parkway Middle School.

“They’re our first responders and they make such huge sacrifices for our community, but, historically, African Americans have unfortunately been locked out of some of those positions,” said Brooks.

Brooks said he hopes those who are honored in the program can serve as positive role models for students.