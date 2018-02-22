Former NFL players, now coaches, stop by Jackson elementary school

JACKSON, Tenn. — A duo of former National Football League players who are now coaches stopped by a midtown elementary school Thursday in Jackson.

Current Lane head football coach Derrick Burroughs and assistant Jacoby Jones spoke at Alexander Elementary School as part of Black History Month.

The two talked to the children about studying hard, being respectful to teachers and making good grades.

Organizers say it was important for such higher education leaders to come and speak with the students.

“I love the teamwork throughout our school and throughout our community, especially in a time like this when we need to come together,” Melissa Smith, black history chairperson, said.

Black History Month programs are an annual event at the school.