Information on West Tennessee roads, highways affected by floodwaters

West Tennessee roads affected by floodwaters as of Thursday evening, February 22 (Source: TDOT)

*SR 77 in Carroll County has some water on the road, but is passable

*SR 219 in Carroll County has some water on the road, but is passable

*SR 105 in Dyer County between Trimble Elementary School and Locust Grove Road

*SR 367 in Gibson County between Sr 1 and Halliburton Street

*SR 22 in Carroll County between Huntingdon and McKenzie (all four lanes)

*SR 152 in Gibson County between SR 366 and 12th Avenue in Humboldt

*SR 152 in Crockett County at Cox Road

*SR 1 in Haywood County between Bond Ferry Road and Henry Cannon Road

*SR 194 in Fayette County at mile marker 19 has some water on the road, but is passable