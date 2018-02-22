Information on West Tennessee roads, highways affected by floodwaters
West Tennessee roads affected by floodwaters as of Thursday evening, February 22 (Source: TDOT)
*SR 77 in Carroll County has some water on the road, but is passable
*SR 219 in Carroll County has some water on the road, but is passable
*SR 105 in Dyer County between Trimble Elementary School and Locust Grove Road
*SR 367 in Gibson County between Sr 1 and Halliburton Street
*SR 22 in Carroll County between Huntingdon and McKenzie (all four lanes)
*SR 152 in Gibson County between SR 366 and 12th Avenue in Humboldt
*SR 152 in Crockett County at Cox Road
*SR 1 in Haywood County between Bond Ferry Road and Henry Cannon Road
*SR 194 in Fayette County at mile marker 19 has some water on the road, but is passable