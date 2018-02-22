Martin police investigate threat made on school property

MARTIN, Tenn. — Police at another northwest Tennessee school say they are investigating a threat made on school property.

The Martin Police Department confirms they were notified around 11 a.m. Wednesday of a threat written on a boy’s bathroom wall at Westview High School.

Police say the threat was of an impending emergency and placed both students and parents in fear of serious injury.

Police have not confirmed what the threat said, though they say it did threaten violence.

Police say they interviewed a 17-year-old juvenile who admitted to making the threat.

The teenager has been charged with filing a false report. This is the second threat of violence at Westview this week.