TDOT leaders warn of flooded roads across West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn.–Drivers have been feeling the affects of heavy rainfall while out on the roadways.

TDOT representatives say there are a number of roads across West Tennessee that are prone to flooding.

They say two of the worst roads are State Highway 152 in Crockett County and State Highway 22 in Carroll County.

As far as when the floodwaters covering these roads will recede, TDOT said, only time will tell.

“We do have some of the routes that the water is starting to recede and are becoming passable. There are some routes that take a little longer for the water to drain off the road to make it accessible to the public,” said Branden Garcia, operations districtTDOT manager, TDOT.

