Tevin Davon Murrell

Funeral services for Tevin Davon Murrell, age 22, of Jackson, Tennessee will be held Friday February 23, 2018 12:00 PM at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Murrell died Sunday, February 18, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Murrell will begin on Thursday February 22, 2018 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mr. Murrell will lie in state on Friday morning February 23, 2018 at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church from 11:00 AM until time of service.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.