Willie Fred Parks

Funeral services for Willie Fred Parks, age 81, of Jackson, Tennessee will be held Monday February 26, 2018 at 1:00 PM at Home Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Highland Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Parks died Monday, February 19, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Parks will begin on Sunday February 25, 2018 from 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Sunday evening from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mr. Parks will lie in state on Monday February 26, 2018 at Home Missionary Baptist Church from 12:00 PM until time of service.

