Entrepreneurs celebrate 17th Annual Jewel Awards

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Oman Arena turned into an elegant dining hall Friday evening for the 17th Annual Jewel Awards.

Organizers say it is a time for the community to celebrate people who have made strides in the business world as entrepreneurs.

The President of the Jackson-Madison County African American Chamber says even though these businesses may not be the largest in town, they still contribute to vital aspects to the community.

“But they’ve done the same thing for their families and for their community, supported their schools, churches, families and all of that just like all of the big businesses, so we thought we’d just recognize all of the little small businesses,” said Clarence Boone, president of Jackson-Madison County African American Chamber.

Boone says four categories of awards will be given. He says the winners are chosen based on longevity, service, presentation of their business, as well as customer service.