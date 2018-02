‘Men on the Move’ tour makes final stop

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson city councilman Johnny Dodd wrapped up his ‘Men on the Move’ tour Friday.

The men greeted students outside of Community Montessori school on their final stop.

They were holding open doors and welcoming the students with big smiles.

The tour has visited all 27 schools in Jackson-Madison county.

They were giving high fives and hand shakes to students as they entered the school.