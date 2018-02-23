Mugshots : Madison County : 2/22/18 – 2/23/18 February 23, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/14Amanda Kincaid Criminal Simulation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/14Andre Rockett Drug/narcotics, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/14Bryan Harris Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 4/14Carmesha Latham Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/14Cortrell Bond Violation of community corrections, violation of probation, criminal impersonation, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 6/14Jeremy Bell Contributing to delinquency of a child Show Caption Hide Caption 7/14Keisha McKnight Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/14Michael Springfield Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/14Nilsa Ross Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/14Ronnie Hines Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/14Roy Trice Jr Criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/14Sandra Ware Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 13/14Shawna Hudspeth Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/14Tyler Goetze Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/22/18 and 7 a.m. on 2/23/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore