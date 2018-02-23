Scattered Thunderstorms Continue for NW Tennessee!

Weather Update 7:55 AM

Scattered Storms continue mainly in Northwest Tennessee this morning as a quasi stalled boundary continues focusing moisture in an SW to NE oriented band of rain. As much as 1-4″ of rain has fallen since Midnight across most of the area.

Certainly there are some flooding issue ongoing so, have acre and DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS!

Unfortunately there wont be much relief from the rain over the rest of the morning, there should be a slow weakening trend in the band per the latest hourly analysis, it will take some time though before that occurs.

Otherwise most of the area will see a mix of sun and clouds especially south of I-40 today, it will be warm as well with temperatures rising into the middle 70s today, especially in areas that see the sun this afternoon. I’ll be back a little later this morning at 11:30 AM on ABC 7 for the Midday show, and again at Noon on CBS 7. Have a safe morning!

