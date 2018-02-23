Seven suspects indicted on federal drug trafficking charges

JACKSON, Tenn.–Seven suspects from West Tennessee have been indicted for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of actual meth or ICE, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

An 18-count indictment was returned earlier this week but it remained sealed until Thursday.

The seven were arrested in an early morning drug raid, Thursday were:

*Christopher Faulcon, 32, Dyersburg, TN

*Tommy Taylor, 35, Friendship, TN

*Damien Nixon, 39, Gates, TN

*David McNeely, 41, Finley, TN

*Patricia Wilson, 30, Dyerburg, TN

*Elisha Kirk, 29, Dyersburg, TN

*William Hardy, 54, Dyersburg, TN

During this year-long investigation officials said they seized a large amount of ICE, one seizure alone was approximately half kilo of actual meth, which is 95 percent pure.