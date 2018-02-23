South Gibson Schools on lock down due to social media threat

MEDINA, Tenn. — Medina Police Chief Jason Oliver has confirmed all South Gibson County Schools are on a soft lock down due to threats posted on social media.

Police have not confirmed the nature of the threat.

Medina police are currently at Medina Elementary School and Medina Middle School. Gibson County Sheriff’s Office deputies are also at South Gibson County High School.

