Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Anyce Russell

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is a kindergarten teacher at Pin Oak Elementary School in Lexington.

Anyce Russell has always loved caring for children.

“I used to babysit little kids,” said Russell. “I’ve taught daycare and I just love little kids.”

The Lexington native says her mother, who also taught in the Lexington School System, was a huge influence in developing her love of teaching.

“Her dedication to the children — the fact that she wanted to make a difference in their lives made a huge difference for me,” said Russell.

Russell says her favorite part is seeing the children grow and being able to teach them important life skills.

“I just want to make sure I do my best job you know because I am the foundation for the children so if they don’t learn it from me I haven’t done what I am supposed to do,” said Russell.

Russell will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in March, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.