THP: Car crash near Bolivar claims life of driver

BOLIVAR, Tenn.–The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed one person has died in a three vehicle crash in Hardeman County.

According to the THP, the crash happened on Highway 125, south of Bolivar around 3:15 p.m., Friday.

Troopers confirm Mary Mills, 74 of Bolivar died after the car she was driving, crossed the center line and hit another car traveling north.

The driver of the north bound car was injured.

Investigators say a third vehicle, unable to avoid the crash stuck one of the cars. That driver was not injured.