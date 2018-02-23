THP responds to overturned FedEx truck on I-40

HENDERSON CO., Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a crash Friday around 9:45 a.m. on Interstate 40 near mile marker 120.

THP has confirmed there is an overturned FedEx truck.

Emergency and highway crews are expected to be on the scene for two hours, or more, working to clear the crash.

THP advised that the traffic is moving slowly in the area. No injuries have been confirmed.

