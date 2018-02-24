Flash Flooding Remains Possible Overnight

Weather Update – 11:00 p.m. – Saturday

Flash flooding remains possible in West Tennessee overnight with the threat for severe weather diminishing now that the cold front has moved through the area. There has been considerable damage in Union City and we’re continuing to get reports from surrounding areas of power outages but the Tornado Watch has expired. Temperatures will continue to drop behind the front which will leave us in the middle and upper 40s by sunrise Sunday morning.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s at the warmest point of the day. A slight chance for rain exists for parts of West Tennessee south of I-40 on Sunday night. Our next chance for rain won’t return until Wednesday, but at this point, we’ve already had enough rain to make this the wettest February on record. We’ve had 10.95″ of rain as of this evening and the record wettest February was in 1990 when 10.28″ of rain fell.

