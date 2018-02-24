Guests supported a good cause at the Blue Suede Dinner and Auction

JACKSON, Tenn. — “I just feel very blessed to be a part of this center and what it does to make a difference in the lives of children,” said Pam Nash, President and CEO of the Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

West Tennesseans came together at the Civic Center Saturday night to support the Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

“And I have to say, it’s one of the greatest organizations in the county,” said event attendee Wes Henley.

It was the 24th annual Blue Suede Dinner and Auction. Guests wined and dined and enjoyed a live concert from famed county music singer Neal McCoy.

“I know all about what they’re trying to do here with the abused children and the people that support those guys and girls, so we’re excited about it,” said McCoy.

There was also a live auction as well as a silent auction.

“Guys, they got some great jewelry over here that we need to talk about,” Henley said to his friends.

Proceeds all going toward the 24 centers across West Tennessee and the services they provide.

“Cognitive behavioral therapy, trauma based, to help the children,” Nash said, “we have emergency services, we help the children in court, anything that they need, we provide to the children to help them heal.”

Before the show, McCoy says he was looking forward to being back in Jackson, helping support a good cause.

“We just hit you with personality and good music, and I promise you can stick around and interview these people on the way out and we hope they’re going to say, that’s about as much fun as I’ve ever had at a show,” McCoy said.