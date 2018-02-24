JPD: Suspect in deadly shooting apprehended

JACKSON, Tenn. — A suspected gunman, in a deadly shooting, has been taken into custody in Oakfield Tennessee which is located in North Madison County.

Zion Ross was wanted by the Jackson Police Department for the Feb. 17 shooting of a 16-year-old male on Raintree Cove, who died from his injury, according to the Jackson Police Department.

Ross, who was previously reported as an escapee from the Department of Children’s Services, also had an active warrant through the Jackson Police Department for Criminal Impersonation.

The Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, which is comprised of officers from the Jackson Police Department, Tennessee Department of Corrections and U.S. Marshals Service took Ross into custody around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Although Ross is a juvenile, he was previously adjudicated an adult in Madison County Juvenile Court.

Ross could face additional charges from being in possession of a handgun during the time of his arrest.