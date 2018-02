Local sorority chapter host founders day ceremony

JACKSON, Tenn — A local sorority chapter celebrates their founders day by honoring two women in the community.

The Jackson alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. held the ceremony at Mt. Zion baptist church in Jackson. The sorority honored Vera Stewart as the woman of the year and Stephanie Winfrey as the “Delta” of the year. 25 and 50 year members were also honored at the ceremony.