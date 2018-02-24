‘Mommy and Me’ consignment sales helps local moms

JACKSON, Tenn. — Brightly colored clothes and toys line walls of Calvary Baptist Church, but this is more than one man’s trash and another man’s treasure.

“It’s like a yard sale, tons of yard sales all in one,” shopper Courtney Cantu said.

It’s called the Mommy and Me Consignment Sale, put on by Jackson Moms of Multiples, a group of women with twins, triplets or quadruplets.

“We take care of just about everything,” member of the group and mother of twin boys Debbie Hurst said. “We have strollers, high chairs, bouncy seats, clothing, toys and everything you might need.”

Hurst says a portion of the proceeds will benefit Jackson Moms of Multiples, and items left over will be donated to organizations like Large Birth Choice and the the Dream Center.

“It’s nice to know other people know what you’re going through with twins, because it’s a whole other ball game,” she said.

With strollers, maternity clothes and items for children of all ages, the sale also benefits shoppers who are moms to be like Courtney Cantu.

“Why would you pay full price for something when you can get something gently used half price,” Cantu said.

Cantu says she’s been coming to the sale for three years and this year’s fell at just the right time, as she’s expecting her second child.

“All the stuff they have, with the quality of the stuff with all the variety, plus it’s really cheap,” she said.

The sale started at 8 a.m. Saturday and ran until 3 p.m.

Organizers say they plan to have another consignment sale around August.