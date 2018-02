Pet of the week: meet Gibbs

JACKSON, Tenn. — Meet Gibbs! Gibbs is a 10-month-old Parsons Russell Terrier.

He is potty and kennel trained. Gets along with other dogs and loves attention. He also loves playing catch. Good on a leash and loves to ride in a car.

He is an awesome snuggler once he gets used to you.

For more information visit: savingtheanimalstogether.org