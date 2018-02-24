Polar plunge participants brave the cold to help Special Olympics

JACKSON, Tenn — Although we’re still in the midst of winter, it looked more like a summer day at Aloha Pools and Spas in Jackson. Around 50 people broke out their swimwear and took an icy dip in the water for an annual polar plunge.

Money raised benefits more than 400 Special Olympic athletes across west Tennessee. Organizers say not only does it raise money for a great cause, but it’s an event they look forward to all year long.

“My favorite part is after they jump when they come back out of the water, and they are so they don’t know what happened to them,” Special Olympics Area Director, Randi Ezelle said.

Trophies awarded include best costume, best themed team, and most money raised. This is the 8th year for the polar plunge.