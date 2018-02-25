Dads spend quality time with daughters at ‘Father Daughter Dance’

JACKSON, Tenn — A group of gentleman dressed in their best Saturday evening to spend some quality time with their favorite ladies, at the father daughter dance in east Jackson.

The event was held at the Park View Learning Center and hosted by both ‘Men on the Move’ and Sisters With Aspiring Goals, better known as SWAG. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with dance attendees about how important it is to make an impact in their daughters life.

“I am here to have fun with my daughter, and I think its very important for a man to be in his daughters life and be a role model for his daughter,” Dance Attendee, Jason Thomas said.

Most of the ladies Saturday who attended the dance are members of SWAG. All proceeds from the event will go to the organization whose mission is to teach, encourage, and equip young girls to be effective leaders.