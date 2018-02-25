Driver dies after FedEx truck overturns, according to family

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn — Family members confirmed the driver of an overturned FedEx truck has died.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the crash this past Friday, Feb 23rd on Interstate 40 near mile marker 120. According to family members, Mark D. Wood, 53, of Springville, Tennessee died the same day, as a result of injuries sustained in the accident. Emergency and highway crews stayed on the scene for hours after the wreck, assessing the damage.