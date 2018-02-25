Ladies of Phi Delta Kappa sorority host Black history program

JACKSON, Tenn — A local sorority hosted their annual black history program Sunday afternoon in east Jackson.

It was a packed house at St. James Missionary Baptist church where the ladies of Phi Delta Kappa say the theme this year is “Honoring the Past Through Bravery and Hope”. During the program organizers recognized members of the community who have done significant work and made contributions to society.

“One today that will be honored is for an educator that’s been an administrator for several years, another person, their work was social work, another person who is the pastor of this church Reverend Ernest Polk will be honored in the religious area,” Phi Delta Kappa Dean of Pledges, Rose Anderson said.

Anderson said hope has been brought to others from the impact those honored individuals have had on their neighbors and the entire community.