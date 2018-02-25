Plenty Of Sun To Start The Week, More Rain By Wednesday

Weather Update – 10:45 p.m. – Sunday

After Saturday night’s severe weather outbreak left a few areas across the Mid-south with damage from possible tornadoes and strong winds, we had a calm and dry Sunday. Clouds did linger around longer, with the mostly cloudy skies keeping the daytime highs just under 60 degrees. Tonight clouds will gradually decrease, with lows expected to stay around the upper 30s. A few areas further south and east could see a few isolated showers overnight.

Tomorrow:

This has been the wettest February on record but fortunately we get a break from all this rain. High pressure moves in tomorrow and we should see abundant sunshine to start our work week. Highs will manage to reach the mid 60s with light winds coming in from the NNE. Lows will drop into the mid-30s, nearing 70 before the middle of the week.

This pattern continues until we see the chance for rain increase by Tuesday night. We have another low pressure system over the Southern Plains that will move more northeast into the Ohio River Valley. The long frontal system associated with it will bring our next shot for rain early Wednesday.

Unfortunately, this will bring in more heavy localized rain. So far models are agreeing that most of the higher amounts will be south of 1-40, but in terms of rainfall totals they vary anywhere between 1-4 inches widespread of expected accumulated rain. The fair weather these next few days won’t be enough to allow the rivers already saturated from last weeks rain to go down. We could see a Flood Watch possibly go in effect by Tuesday evening. This rain will last through Thursday morning before tapering off, with fair weather returning once again through next weekend.

