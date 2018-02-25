Severe weather causes roads to flood, affecting local drivers

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Why did the turtle cross the road? Because like many drivers, it probably couldn’t tell there was a road there at all.

“It floods pretty often when it’s raining heavily, and flash floods really get this road a lot,” said driver Nathan Williamson.

Even after the recent heavy rainfall, residents were still surprised to see the area had gotten this bad.

“Water’s everywhere, and the riverbanks are overflowing, so the water is just spreading out from the river,” said driver Cooper Stephens.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Amanda Gerry ran into several drivers who stopped to ask her the same question.

“Is it safe to drive across,” asked Stephens.

In the middle of Robert Station Bottom Road the water was several inches deep. This is where Chief Turner of the Madison County Fire Department says they had to remove a vehicle that drifted off the road and into a ditch Sunday.

“It doesn’t take very much water at all to move a vehicle. You wouldn’t think that it would do that, but the car gets buoyant and it just floats off,” said Chief Turner, “and then the danger is, it floats you into a lot deeper water.”

Some of the drivers chose to take their chances, while others took the safer route.

“Right now, it’s sweeping pretty fast, so we’re probably going to turn around,” Williamson said.

“We’re going to turn around,” Stephens said. “We’re not going through it, because I believe Tom Meiners tells us not to do it.”

Road signs could be seen on both sides of the flooded roadway. Officials continue to remind drivers to be extra cautious.

Chief Turner says when they found the car in the ditch, it was unoccupied. He says when they got in contact with the owner, he had gotten out with no injuries.

We spoke with first responders from several areas including Hardin County, Decatur County, and the city of Jackson, who tell us they did not run into any significant storm damage from the severe weather Saturday night and no injuries have been reported. They do remind folks, if they see flooded roads or any similar hazard, to call them immediately.