West Tennesseans celebrate local ‘Hand Bell’ festival

JACKSON, Tenn — A symphony of bells rang through the halls of First Baptist church in Jackson Saturday, but not just any bells…hand bells. There were beautiful tones from the west Tennessee hand bell festival. The choir was made up of members from churches across west Tennessee and directed by famed hand bell clinician Christine Anderson.

Anderson is a solo hand bell artist who conducts hand bell festivals and conferences across the nation. The concert was free for the community.