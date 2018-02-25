Young girls enjoy ‘tea time’ with Tennessee royalty

JACKSON, Tenn — Young girls had a chance to put on their princess dresses and meet a few Tennessee celebrities.

Miss Scenic City, Meredity Maroney, made a stop in west Tennessee to host a tea party at University School of Jackson’s lower school. Each girl had a chance to meet and take photos with special guests, Miss Tennessee Caty Davis and Miss America 1987 Kelley Cash. Maroney said money raised at the tea party will benefit the Children Miracle Network.

“So it’s really important to us that we help fund-raise and support them in all our endeavors,” Miss Scenic City, Meredity Maroney siad. “Also I love tea parties. I had a lot when I was a little kid so I was really happy to do this for all the kids here in west Tennessee,”

Organizers say the Miss America organization is partners with the Children’s Miracle Network. Girls of all ages were at Sunday’s tea party.