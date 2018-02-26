Construction begins on roundabout in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Construction started Monday in preparation for the roundabout in downtown Jackson.

Crews had North and South Highland down to one lane as they relocated water mains along the street.

Back in September, the Jackson City Council approved Ford Construction Company to build the roundabout. Council members say the roundabout will slow traffic and hopefully bring more business to the Jackson Walk.

Store owners along the Jackson Walk say they see the pros and cons of the new roundabout.

“Initially we’re a little concerned about the slowing of the traffic like we’ve seen out at the bypass,” Calista Joyce, owner of Beyond Vogue, said. “People tend to avoid that area when there’s construction going on. A plus is that a lot of bigger cities have them and they really do make kind of a grand entrance to downtown.”

Others at The Lift said they don’t expect any big changes.

“I don’t really expect it to impact us,” Miki Martin, director of The Lift, said. “It’s not really going to change anything for Lift.”

The roundabout is expected to cost an estimated $1.6 million and take a year to complete.

Construction stopped from noon to 6 p.m. Monday and resumed at 6 p.m.