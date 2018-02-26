Country star Jake Owen to perform at Ballpark at Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jake Owen’s “Life’s Whatcha Make It Tour 2018” will stop to perform at the Ballpark at Jackson this summer.

The country star is scheduled to perform June 15. The concert will feature special guest Chris Janson and rising star Jordan Davis.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 2.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting jacksongenerals.com, calling 731-988-5299, or in person at the Ballpark at Jackson Box Office.

Jake Owen VIP Package are also available. For more information about the tour and the VIP packages, click here.