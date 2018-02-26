Emily Ann Jennings Vise

Emily Ann Jennings Vise, 90, of Decaturville, TN, passed away Saturday, February 24th, at Decatur Co. Manor.

She was a retired Quality Assurance Supervisor at Decaturville Sportswear, a member of Mt. Lebanon Methodist Church, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many.

Emily is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Joy Harrington, of Woodstock, GA; two sons Doug (Hilda) Vise, of Decaturville; Ronnie (Pam) Vise, of Parsons.

She is also survived by 9 Grandchildren – Tracy (Gary) Pevahouse, Beronica Vise, Stacy (Tara) Vise, Hayley (Lee) Wyatt, Hannah (Ryan) Burke, Jonna (Tim) Pfountz, Blayne (Zach) Rogers, Chase (Katie) Vise and April Scott Fisher) Harrington; 11 Great-Grandchildren – Stephanie, Shawn, Alec, Landry, Hayden, Landon, Adalyn, Blakely, Zane, Gavin and Hadley; 3 Great-Great Grandchildren – Madison, Bella and Eva Grace.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Landon Vise, parents, William Gordon and Pauline Primm Jennings, and 2 brothers, Frank Primm Jennings and Dr. William Gordon “Bill” Jennings.

Her Funeral Service will be held at Reed’s Chapel, Decaturville, TN, at 1 PM on Monday, February 26th, with Bro. Don Franks officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery.

Pallbearers were: Gary Pevahouse, Shawn Pevahouse, Stacy Vise, Alec Vise, Chase Vise and Scott Fisher. Honorary Pallbearers were: Jason Evans, Lee Wyatt, Ryan Burke, Tim Pfountz, Zach Rogers, Hayden Wyatt, Landon Wyatt, Gavin Pfountz and Zane Rogers.

Visitation will be Sunday 3 PM – 7 PM and Monday 9 AM until service.

731-852-3643

Reedschapel.com