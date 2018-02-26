Experts provide severe weather safety tips

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn — Being prepared for severe weather is essential for your safety.

Regardless of where you live in west Tennessee, you are likely to face some type of severe weather. It is best to take the necessary steps to already have a safety plan in place. Violent storms recently ripped through parts of west Tennessee, destroying homes and leaving some injured. If mother nature comes knocking again, here are a few tips so you can be ready.

“The first thing you need to have is a weather alert radio, or have an app on your phone so that you can get the information in plenty of time do not wait until the last minute to do that,” Madison County EMA Director, Marty Clements said.

Clements said items like flashlights, gloves, batteries, and helmets are just a few items you need inside a go-kit, during an emergency.

“If you need to get you a bicycle helmet or another type of helmet to wear at home, cover your chest up make sure you take care of your pets and your family too make sure they have those,” Clements said.

If you’re at a home or apartment during a severe storm you have to get to the best place of shelter, and for most homes that is the bathroom. If you were ever to get trapped wear a high visibility vest to help first responders spot you quickly.

“If you do get trapped somewhere you can blow that whistle and your breath and stuff last a lot longer than trying to yell and scream,” Clements said.

What happens if you are out on the road when severe weather strikes? “A lot of these tornadoes are rain wrapped so you don’t really see them until it’s too late,” Clements said.

Emergency experts say if you are in a car, get out, and go to a low lying area like a ditch and lay as flat as possible. Ther has also been damage to manufactured homes in the past, like the EF-1 tornado that touched down in Carroll County. Clements said those types of homes are not safe during a severe storm.

“If you don’t have the right personal protective equipment you’re going to get hurt,” Clements said. “And now you’re going to become another victim that we have to take care of.”

Clements said if you have a storm shelter make sure it is registered so if a disaster occurs, first responders will know where to find you. Officials also suggest to have mask and goggles as part of your safety go-kit, so you do not inhale dust and debris.