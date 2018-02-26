Finis “Dr. Goodnite” Carroll

Funeral services for Finis “Dr. Goodnite” Carroll, age 71, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 11:00 am at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Mr. Carroll died Wednesday, February 21, 2018 Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Carroll will be Monday, February 26 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00pm.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.