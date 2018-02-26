Lawsuit comes to trial in East TN derailment case

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A trial is beginning in a lawsuit filed against a railcar owner by some Tennessee residents who were forced to evacuate after a 2015 train derailment.

News outlets report railroad company CRX and several evacuees have reached a settlement, the details of which have not been made public, but a lawsuit against Union Tank Car Co. starts Monday. The derailment forced about 5,000 Blount County residents to evacuate when the broken axle of a railcar carrying 24,000 gallons of the carcinogenic chemical acrylonitrile partially derailed the 57-car train.

The evacuee plaintiffs blame the company for a failed wheel roller bearing. Union Tank Car says CRX was responsible for inspecting the car.

A lawsuit by emergency responders alleging damages from toxic gas exposure is not included in Monday’s trial.