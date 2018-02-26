New East TN cathedral set for dedication on Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The dedication of a new $30.8 million East Tennessee cathedral is set for this week.

The Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus in Knoxville will be dedicated in an invitation-only Mass on Saturday. Expected to attend are five Catholic cardinals, 20 bishops, 100 priests and Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Pope Francis’ diplomatic representative to the United States.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports there will also be a public Mass at 5 p.m. Saturday and a vespers at 7 p.m. Friday, also open to the public.

The cathedral replaces the Sacred Heart church built in 1956. The former church will become a parish fellowship center.