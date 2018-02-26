Obion Co. residents continue cleanup after severe storms destroy homes

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — After a round of severe storms pushed through West Tennessee, residents in Obion County are still dealing with the aftermath.

The National Weather Service announced Monday that preliminary damage survey results indicate an upper end EF-1 tornado struck Union City Saturday night.

As Phyllis Dotson sifts through what’s left of her home, nightmares of Saturday’s severe storms come flooding back.

“I don’t ever want to go through it again. I can still feel it,” Dotson said. “You never think it’s going to happen to you.”

Dotson says the storm picked up her home and placed it back down at an angle.

While Dotson came out uninjured, she says her husband, who was also home at the time, wasn’t as lucky.

“Our dining room table is real heavy, and it slid up against him and hurt his arm,” she said.

But when the couple walked outside, they were in for another shock. Their once quiet neighborhood is now completely unrecognizable.

To help those residents back on their feet, American Red Cross employees and volunteers passed out snacks and drinks, hoping to assist any way they can.

“It’s been really inspiring to see neighbors helping neighbors and neighbors checking in on each other,” Red Cross employee Laura Vaughn said. “It’s a really amazing bond these people have.”

Even though Dotson is left without a roof over her head, she says she’s placing her trust in the Lord.

“Praying for everyone that’s gone through this,” she said. “I know we’re going to be OK and just hope that everybody else is.”

Obion County Emergency Management Director Danny Jowers says no deaths were reported.